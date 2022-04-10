After years of dancing around it, shrugging elaborately, and increasingly hinting toward it, the producers of Better Call Saul have finally come out and said it: Walter White and Jesse Pinkman will make an appearance in the final season of Better Call Saul.

This is per series producer and co-creator Peter Gould, who confirmed tonight at PaleyFest what he and Vince Gilligan were both hinting at at last night’s premiere: Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will both be making appearances on the prequel’s final chunk of episodes, due to debut on April 18.

“ I don’t want to spoil things for the audience,” Gould said while addressing a panel for the show. “B ut I will say the first question we had when we started the show was, ‘Are we gonna see Walt and Jesse on the show?’ Instead of evading, I’ll just say yeah. ”

Not that it’s necessarily an entirely solved question of how they’ll be worked into Saul Goodman’s story, presumably months, if not years, before they met on Breaking Bad’s “Better Call Saul .” “How or the circumstances or anything, you’ll just have to discover that for yourself, but I have to say that’s one of many things that I think you’ll discover this season.”

Series star Bob Odenkirk tried to get even more coy with his inside info, saying that, “ If you can believe it, there’s more,” but Gould cut him off.

In confirming the news, Gould put an official stamp on a statement that he and Gilligan made last night, when they agreed that, “ It would be a damn shame if the show ended without [Cranston and Paul] appearing, would it not?”

And, really: The nice thing about having a creative team that’s built up so much narrative goodwill over the last 14 or so years is that, when they promise that this was- probably- inevitable crossover will happen “ in a way that you haven’t seen before,” it’s shockingly easy to believe them. We’ll just have to wait to see how it plays out when the final part of Better Call Saul’s sixth season arrives.

