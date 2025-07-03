Jon Favreau casts Amy Sedaris in Oswald The Lucky Rabbit show we keep forgetting he's making

Look, we’ll be honest: We can’t keep track of everything. We do our best to keep our fingers on the pulse of the entertainment industry, to seize the zeitgeist and stay informed on all the news that’s fit to blog. But sometimes things slip through the cracks. You think you’re doing fine, and then BAM—you’re suddenly reminded that Jon Favreau is making a TV show about largely forgotten Disney character Oswald The Lucky Rabbit. Fuck!

This stark and hideous realization brought to you via news that Jon Favreau has cast Amy Sedaris in that Oswald The Lucky Rabbit Show he continues to be making, despite our inability to maintain mental object permanence on the topic. This is per Variety, which notes that Sedaris has been a frequent collaborator with Favreau from Chef on forward—including, notably, his Lion King remake and The Mandalorian, projects so immensely successful that Disney has now allowed Favreau to squander what’s essentially a blank check on reviving a character so obscure that the company shoves all his theme park merch into a single little store at the exit of California Adventure, to catch people too brain-blasted by exhaustion to realize the guy on the T-shirt they’ve shelled out 30 bucks for isn’t just an ugly Mickey with the ears drawn all wrong.

Anyway: Favreau announced the project back in March, revealing in the process that the series sounds kind of like his take on Who Framed Roger Rabbit? (Complete with what’ll be a hybrid of live-action and animation, albeit with probably fewer murders predicated on complicated plots to sabotage public transit in Los Angeles.) Sedaris joins a cast that’s so far pretty much just kids, including Skeleton Crew‘s Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Disney alum Mykel-Michelle Harris, and Ryder Allen, who had an eye-catching role last year as the young version of Oz Cobb in HBO’s The Penguin. Sedaris will reportedly play the mother of Allen’s character, and will hopefully also get to hang out with Oswald The Endlessly Forgettable Animal, because if there’s one actor we’d like to see try to out-cartoon a literal cartoon, it’s got to be Amy Sedaris.