Director Bryan Singer (mostly) vanished from the face of the Earth after being fired from Bohemian Rhapsody for just choosing to not show up on set anymore (he claimed the tense shoot caused him to have PTSD and that it was his choice to quit, but… nope), but now he seems to be charting a potential way out of #MeToo exile (even aside from the Queen movie, Singer has faced allegations of various kinds of misconduct over the years) and back into Hollywood’s good graces.

The secret? A self-financed documentary defending himself and detailing “his struggles” that addresses “the allegations of sexual misdeeds” and “his attempt at career resurrection,” according to an unnamed source who spoke with Variety. Yep, if there’s any perspective you can trust, it’s the perspective of a self-financed autobiographical documentary from Bryan Singer! If anything’s going to offer a fair take on a difficult topic, it’s the film made by the person who has been excommunicado in show business for several years. That’s more or less what Singer’s The Usual Suspects star Kevin Spacey did in those Christmas videos, and it worked out okay for him, right?

But if that doesn’t work (and why shouldn’t it?), Singer is shopping around some other projects. Variety says he’s operating without an agent and has been meeting with potential investors about a few different film projects that are all set “in and around Israel,” where he has apparently been living. He also might want to make a documentary about Olympic medalist Greg Louganis, but even a documentary from Bryan Singer that isn’t about Bryan Singer seems like a tough sell for Hollywood (to say nothing about it being a tough sell for, you know, regular people).