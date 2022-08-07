In what was—*checks notes*—an extremely funny pun, we referred to last weekend’s DC League Of Super-Pets-led box office as “ruff” because the various movies in U.S. theaters had made less than $100 million combined for the first time in several months. Well, the joke’s on us, because this week is even worse than last week… if only by a few million dollars.

The top movie this week was Bullet Train, which opened to more than $30 million. Like last week, it’s not that that’s a very small amount of money, it’s more that nothing else made very good money beyond that. Take the aforementioned Super-Pets, which fell 50 percent and landed in second place with $11 million (for a total of $45 million after two weeks).

Save for one disruptor (newcomer Easter Sunday, which came in eighth place with $5 million in its debut) the next eight movies or so are in the exact same order as last week… and the week before that. But this article involves a list of movies with links to the pages for those movies, both of which are good for SEO, so let’s all just agree to pretend we’re having a lot of fun for the rest of this story. Nope made $8 million (it’s almost at $100 million after three weeks, which is solid), Thor: Love And Thunder made $7 million ($316 million total), Minions: The Rise Of Gru made $7 million (total of $335 million), Top Gun: Maverick made $7 million (total of $662 million), and Where The Crawdads Sing made $5 million (total of $64 million).

Then there’s the Easter Sunday disruption, and we wrap up with Elvis, The Black Phone, and Jurassic World Dominion, which have all nearly been on the charts for 10 weeks. The other big-ish story on the charts this week is the limited release for A24 slasher movie Bodies Bodies Bodies opened in fifteenth with $226,526 from only six theaters, which makes for a very good per-screen average (if not much else).

Now here’s the moment you’ve all been waiting for: Courtesy of Box Office Mojo, the list of the top 10 movies again!