There’s a great movie—or at least the idea for one—buried somewhere in Burial, but the finished product is just OK. In the follow-up to his underwhelming 2016 debut, The Chamber, British writer-director Ben Parker shows he’s nothing if not ambitious, spinning a very different top-secret recovery mission this time out.

It’s 1991. The USSR is no more. A neo-Nazi breaks into the home of Anna (Harriet Walker), an older woman who seems more than ready for his arrival. She tasers, drugs, and handcuffs him. When he awakens, he announces that he knows who she is and demands to hear the truth about events that occurred decades earlier. Anna stops ringing the police and obliges the young man’s request.

Reviews Reviews Burial C+ C+ Burial Director Ben Parker Runtime 95 minutes Rating R Language English Cast Charlotte Vega, Tom Felton, Harriet Walter, Barry Ward, Kristjan Üksküla, Dan Skinner, Bill Milner, Niall Murphy, Tambet Tuisk, David Alexander, Hendrik Toompere, Esther Kuntu, Sten Karpov Availability In theaters and on demand September 2

Advertisement

Cut to 1945. WWII is over except for the official surrender. Hitler killed himself in his bunker. His decaying body sits in a trunk/coffin, and a group of Russian soldiers embarks on a dangerous, clandestine, and potentially history-altering mission to transport the body to Moscow, where the world can see that he is truly dead. However, German partisans/Nazi sympathizers, referred to here as Wehrwolves, attempt to intervene with this mission, hoping either to bury the Fuhrer (and the truth) from everyone forever, or claim that the body is a fake, preserving the lie that Hitler lives.



It’s here that we meet Brana (Charlotte Vega), or Anna in her youth. She’s a Russian intelligence officer and translator taking charge of the effort to get Hitler’s corpse to Stalin. She initially doesn’t realize what’s in the trunk, which must be buried every night, per orders from above. She additionally contends with locals who make no distinction between Germans and Russians, comrades with little patience for orders from a woman (an intriguing idea Parker barely explores), and Wehrwolves repeatedly attacking her troops. One of her own, Captain Ilyasov (Dan Skinner), is particularly loathsome, while a local, Lucasz (Tom Felton), proves to be a worthy friend and ally.

G/O Media may get a commission Save $150 Galaxy Z Fold4 Unfold your phone's potential

The Z Fold4 is Samsung’s premiere Galaxy smartphone, featuring a 6.2" cover screen that unfolds to a wide 7.6" display on the inside as well as an under-display camera. Ordering one today will grant you $150 in Samsung credit to be put toward additional accessories. Shop at Samsung Advertisement

Parker gets a lot right, drawing out this story across 93 minutes and making the most of atmospheric, Estonian forest settings. Period costumes, vehicles, and weapons look convincing. And major kudos to him for skipping zombies (a la Dead Snow), Tarantino-style revisionism (a la Inglourious Basterds), Grand Guignol violence (a la Al Pacino’s bloody television series Hunters or The Boys From Brazil), or fantastical humor (a la Jo Jo Rabbit). He crafts a mostly straightforward action-thriller, steeped in intriguing but little-known historical events—enough so to create this premise from whole cloth.

Burial - Official Trailer ft. Charlotte Vega, Tom Felton | HD | IFC Midnight

But without a deeper or more inventive twist, we’ve seen this type of story a million times before. It’s competently rendered, but nothing groundbreaking. And while some of the emotional drama hits home, the thriller elements rarely thrill. Vega and Felton, the beneficiaries of screen time that lets their characters grow, deliver strong performances, but the other actors seem called upon to wear either white or black hats—and nothing more. Even Walter, who replaced Dame Diana Rigg as “1991 Anna,” only modestly registers. Accents are all over the map.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, hallucinogens become a plot point for no particular reason, and with negligible results; the wonky visuals are cool, but they’re more distracting than anything else. Most problematic, however, is the film’s pacing. After the promising opening sequence, virtually nothing happens for another half hour. After lots of inconsequential talking that should have been streamlined, the film’s payoff—various shootouts and chases and showdowns—proves boring. Consequently, Parker’s film never fully recovers from its meandering build-up. You’d think that the story of what happened, or could, to Adolf Hitler’s corpse would be automatically pretty interesting. Sadly, Burial never manages to uncover a version that is.