Fresh off conquering late night and BuzzFeed, Byron Allen wants the Starz
The Comics Unleashed host already owns 11 percent of Starz. In a new interview, he makes it clear: he's coming for the whole thing.Screenshot: YouTube
Byron Allen, the millionaire comedian and Weather Channel owner, whose syndicated comedy show Comics Unleashed became the surprise successor to Stephen Colbert’s Late Show, and who then became the surprise successor to Jonah Peretti at BuzzFeed, is turning his attention to Starz. The Hollywood Reporter spoke to the mogul, who announced his desire to dominate subscription video on demand by taking over premium channel Starz. Allen is currently Starz’s second-biggest stockholder, after buying former Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin’s 11 percent stake in the channel for $25 million earlier this year. Realizing that Allen was attempting a coup, Starz put a “poison pill” in place to prevent a hostile takeover. The pill allows current shareholders to buy shares at a 50 percent discount if someone acquires more than 17.5 percent of the company. Allen is unfazed. He says: