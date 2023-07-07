The Fuller House cast isn’t exactly one big happy family. In a Tik Tok posted Thursday, Miss Benny—a trans actor who played 17-year-old aspiring event planer Casey, the Full House franchise’s first openly queer role—called out “one of the Tanner sisters” for allegedly trying to write out her part.

“One of the Tanner sisters is very publicly, uh, ‘not for the girls,’” Miss Benny said in her video, before continuing: “I remember I got sat down by the writers and the studio to basically warn me how this person, allegedly, was trying to get the character removed and not have a queer character on the show.” She also claimed to be warned that this person’s fanbase might be encouraged to target her specifically, and that “to this day, despite working on the show every day for two weeks straight, I have only had a conversation with one of the Tanner sisters.”

Advertisement

While she never actually names names, it’s pretty obvious that Miss Benny was talking about Candace Cameron Bure, who played D.J. Tanner on both Full and Fuller House. Bure is now perhaps more widely known for leaving the Hallmark Channel right as they made moves to include more LGBTQ+ storylines (to spearhead her own, more religious network) and saying the word “traditional” a whole lot. It was obvious enough that Bure took it upon herself to make it even more clear who the unnamed, alleged homophobe in this situation was and respond to Miss Benny’s allegations in a lengthy statement to Entertainment Tonight.



Advertisement Advertisement

“I never asked Miss Benny’s character to be removed from Fuller House and did not ask the writers, producers or studio executives to not have queer characters on the show,” Bure said. “Fuller House has always welcomed a wide range of characters.”

“I thought Miss Benny did a great job as ‘Casey’ on the show,” she continued. “We didn’t share any scenes together, so we didn’t get a chance to talk much while filming on set... I wish Miss Benny only the best.” Whether or not Bure is to be believed in this specific instance, loaded comments such as she has made in the past concerning “traditional marriage” can create an unsafe and uncomfortable environment for queer people—something that Miss Benny is not the first to bring up.

Advertisement

Still, the young actor did say that her overall experience on Fuller House was a good one. “The positive is that I had a really fun time actually shooting the show with all the other actors were willing to talk to me, and the show ultimately led to me being on Glamorous on Netflix, so everything happens for a reason,” she said.

