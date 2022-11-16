That supposedly buried hatchet between singer-dancer JoJo Siwa and Fuller House’s Candace Cameron Bure now seems dug up and above ground . T he So You Think You Can Dance judge has slammed Bure’s recent anti-LGBT comments on creating programming at Christian network Great American Family that centers on “traditional marriage at the core.”

“Honestly, I can’t believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press. This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people,” wrote Siwa on Instagram.

The post received support from one of Bure’s Fuller House co-star s Jodie Sweetin (who played Bure’s younger sister Stephanie Tanner in the original series and reboot), who commented, “You know I love you.”

Earlier this year, issues arose between Siwa and Bure after the former Dance Moms star made a TikTok that called out the Hallmark actor as the “rudest celebrity” she’d ever met. In typical TikTok fashion, the video spiraled into viral fame, causing Siwa to give an interview with Page Six where she explained that the bad experience stemmed from her asking for a photo with Bure while at a red carpet event, with the Full House actor saying no to the request before moving on to take photos with other people.

The two seemed to move past the event at the time, with Bure saying via her Instagram that she had apologized to Siwa and the two had resolved the conflict privately.

Well, it doesn’t look like the apology from earlier this year will stick, as the former Hallmark actor has decided to forge ahead with her controversial comments on why she left the cable channel for Great American Family in a new interview with The Wall Street Journal.

“My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them,” Bure told the outlet. “I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment.”

While Bure isn’t outright saying that she doesn’t want to work on movies with queer romances or storylines, her comment, “ I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core ,” doesn’t require too much reading between the lines as to why she left Hallmark for Great American Family, along with the channel’s former CEO Bill Abbott. Known for its holiday content, Hallmark has been working to be more inclusive in recent years, with the first film focused on an LGBTQ+ couple airing this December.