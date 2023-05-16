The red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival isn’t like the red carpet at our American awards shows and fancy events. For one thing, it’s very wide to accommodate those regular photo ops where the whole cast and the director of a movie can stand shoulder-to-shoulder. For another, it has a little more of a prestigious shine to it. This isn’t some casual backyard barbecue like the Academy Awards, this is the Cannes Film Festival! You don’t have to impress the slack-jawed American media, you have to show up and look good for France.

The 2023 Cannes Film Festival has just kicked off, and already the red carpet arrivals have run the gamut from stylish to fun to “eww, why are you here.” Here are some of them so you can see for yourself.