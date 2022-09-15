Cardi B has pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors today, Pitchfork reports, at least one of which was in relation to an incident that took place at a strip club back in 2018. The rapper and musician has been sentenced to 15 days of community service in relation to the crime, as well as being ordered to pay court fees.

Specifically, Cardi B (and two co-defendants) entered a guilty plea on assault in the third degree and reckless endangerment in the second degree, in relation to an incident in which the musician was accused of ordering her bodyguards to beat up bartenders at a strip club in Queens. Ten other charges, including some felonies, were initially brought up against her and her entourage, but were later dropped. (There was also, per Pitchfork, an attempt at one point by the D.A.’s office to use social media posts to prove that the assault was allegedly pre-meditated, but Facebook and Instagram refused to play ball.)

Cardi B issued a statement about the charges today:

Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions. As a mother, it’s a practice that I am trying to instill in my children, but the example starts with me. I’ve made some bad decisions in my past that I am not afraid to face and own up to. These moments don’t define me and they are not reflective of who I am now. I’m looking forward to moving past this situation with my family and friends and getting back to the things I love the most—the music and my fans.

The Queens district attorney’s office issued a statement of its own today, noting that, “ No one is above the law,” and expressing its happiness at the outcome of the case.