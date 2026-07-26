Carrie is a cyberbullying victim in first teaser for Mike Flanagan series

Anyone who’s ever been to high school, whether in the 1970s or 2020s, knows that teenagers can be be really mean. Truths like this make the story of Carrie White eternal. The Stephen King protagonist has been reimagined several times, whether in Brian De Palma’s 1976 film, the 2002 TV movie, or the 2013 film starring Chloë Grace Moretz. The latter Carrie brought the internet into the equation, a fact that the Carrie of the 2020s is going to double down on if the first teaser for the Mike Flanagan series is any indication.

As usual, Carrie gets her period for the first time in her high school locker room, leading her classmates to ruthlessly mock her. But this time, she’s the victim of a mean Instagram account, dubbed “Carrie Red.” It’s certainly a nasty thing to do, though it seems like the kind of account that will run out of material pretty quickly. The teaser doesn’t offer much more than a monologue from Carrie (Summer H. Howell) an some footage from the series. We don’t get too much plot stuff, but anyone who’s familiar with Carrie already can probably tell what the clips of prom night are all about.

Carrie also stars Samantha Sloyan as Carrie’s fanatical mother Margaret. The series will run for eight episodes and premiere on Prime Video on October 7.