Carrie is a cyberbullying victim in first teaser for Mike Flanagan series
Along with the teaser, Prime Video finally shared a release date for the eight-episode series.Image courtesy of Prime Video
Anyone who’s ever been to high school, whether in the 1970s or 2020s, knows that teenagers can be be really mean. Truths like this make the story of Carrie White eternal. The Stephen King protagonist has been reimagined several times, whether in Brian De Palma’s 1976 film, the 2002 TV movie, or the 2013 film starring Chloë Grace Moretz. The latter Carrie brought the internet into the equation, a fact that the Carrie of the 2020s is going to double down on if the first teaser for the Mike Flanagan series is any indication.
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