Here's our first look at Mike Flanagan's Carrie show

Among other things, the photo reveal Flanagan's eight-episode series won't be a period piece—sending Carrie White on a collision course with the social media age.

By William Hughes  |  July 13, 2026 | 11:40am
All images courtesy of Prime Video
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Here's our first look at Mike Flanagan's Carrie show

There’s something inevitable-feeling about Mike Flanagan making a new version of Carrie. Flanagan has, after all, been dipping in and out of the Stephen King canon for years, first via his film adaptation of Gerald’s Game, and then further cinematic takes on Doctor Sleep and the non-horror The Life Of Chuck. (To say nothing of his ongoing obsession with making a TV show out of King’s sprawling The Dark Tower books, and his slightly less quixotic efforts to get a TV version of The Mist made.) The point is, Flanagan’s a big King guy, so it feels only fitting that he’d dip back for the book that took the author from life as a Maine English teacher living with his family in a trailer to the world of superstar literary success. And now we finally know what Flanagan’s take on Carrie will actually look like, courtesy of first-look photos released by Prime Video on Monday morning.

In addition to the photos, the press info for Flanagan’s show includes a logline, demonstrating the basic shape of the showrunner’s take on King’s classic tale of a teen girl (Summer Howell) whose issues with bullying, repression, and her crackpot mom (Samantha Sloyan) begin working themselves out in violently telekinetic form. Among other things, that description (and the pictures) confirm that Flanagan has not gone the way of the period piece route here, meaning we’ll get to see just how incredibly damaged Carrie White ends up being by the social media age. (We’re guessing “fairly,” to the tune of one extremely gory set of prom photos.)

Carrie is set to premiere its eight-episode adaptation on Prime Video some time in the fall of 2026. In addition to Howell and Sloyan, the series also stars Siena Agudong as Sue Snell, the closest thing King’s book has to a “hero,” plus Alison Thornton, Joel Oulette, Josie Tota, Arthur Conti, Thalia Dudek, Amber Midthunder, and Matthew Lillard.

 

 
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