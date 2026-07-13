Here's our first look at Mike Flanagan's Carrie show Among other things, the photo reveal Flanagan's eight-episode series won't be a period piece—sending Carrie White on a collision course with the social media age.

There’s something inevitable-feeling about Mike Flanagan making a new version of Carrie. Flanagan has, after all, been dipping in and out of the Stephen King canon for years, first via his film adaptation of Gerald’s Game, and then further cinematic takes on Doctor Sleep and the non-horror The Life Of Chuck. (To say nothing of his ongoing obsession with making a TV show out of King’s sprawling The Dark Tower books, and his slightly less quixotic efforts to get a TV version of The Mist made.) The point is, Flanagan’s a big King guy, so it feels only fitting that he’d dip back for the book that took the author from life as a Maine English teacher living with his family in a trailer to the world of superstar literary success. And now we finally know what Flanagan’s take on Carrie will actually look like, courtesy of first-look photos released by Prime Video on Monday morning.