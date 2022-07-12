Cat Power knows a little something about revisiting the past. The veteran indie rock artist, also known as Chan Marshall, has currently been on tour for her most recent cover album, but plans to dedicate an upcoming show to one specific artist. Marshall will perform Bob Dylan’s full 1966 set from London’s Royal Albert Hall when she plays the venue on November 6 this year. Per Variety, Marshall is likely to be the first artist ever to perform one of Dylan’s hallowed 1966 shows in entirety, to a tee, at the original venue.

Marshall’s choice to tackle one of Dylan’s 1966 set lists comes with it’s own mysterious challenges—namely, that the repeated bootlegging and mislabeling of recordings from the show have made it difficult to decipher for certain what set was performed where. For example, the infamous “Judas” Dylan live recording that became the “most widely-circulated rock bootleg of all time,” per Variety, was actually recorded on May 17, 1966 at the Free Trade Hall in Manchester, England. Even so, the moment was often credited to Royal Albert Hall, so much so that when Columbia Records released an official release of the performances they ironically titled the two-CD set “Live 1966: The ‘Royal Albert Hall’ Concert.”

Although Marshall is far from foreign to putting her own spin on timeless favorites, the Royal Albert Hall concert will be the only one of her shows that exclusively pays homage to Dylan. Marshall plans to perform the first half of his set solo and acoustically, before bringing out her band to join her for the second half.

“When I finally got the opportunity to play the Royal Albert Hall, it was a no brainer,” Marshall said in a statement, per Variety. “I just wanted to sing Dylan songs. And as much as any, this collection of his songs, to me, belong there.”

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. GMT— a wave of presale tickets will become available two days prior.