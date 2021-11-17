The Netflix docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, And Madness arrived at an opportune time. Directed by Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin, the first season captivated American audiences who had just gone into a pandemic-related lockdown. The show follows eccentric zoo owner and tiger collector Joe Exotic, his years-long feud with animal rescuer Carole Baskin, and features a whole roster of big cat lovers and conservationists.
All the chaos and drama of those first seven episodes sparked a massive success for Netflix: Nielsen viewership data revealed that 34 million households watched Tiger King in the first 10 days. A Joel McHale-hosted special then followed up on the post-filming lives of the docuseries’ subjects.
Given all the bingeing and tweeting and meme-ing driven by the first season, it’s not surprising that Netflix has teed up a second season, which arrives November 17. The new season consists of five episodes, with Goode and Chaiklin returning to direct, and catches up with much of the original cast to see how sudden fame changed their lives. Ahead of season two, here’s a quick look at where things stand with the show’s key players.