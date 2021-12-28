Shortly after Netflix announced a sequel series to inescapable 2020 smash-hit Tiger King (a true-crime doc about the complicated drama in the big cat “rescue” community, if you missed it or don’t recall), Carole Baskin filed a lawsuit to try and prevent the documentary series’ release. Baskin, owner of an organization called Big Cat Rescue, was one of the more prominent subjects of the original Tiger King thanks to her feud with independent zoo operator/animal collector Joe Exotic and because of the mysterious disappearance of her husband. There was even some insinuation in Tiger King that she killed him herself and fed his body to one of her big cats.

So it’s not super surprised that she wouldn’t be totally enthusiastic about Tiger King 2, but her attempts to prevent its release were quickly stopped by a judge, and the docuseries sequel was free to release on Netflix in November… where it landed with an enormous thud. People just didn’t really care about catching up with Tiger King’s ridiculous cast of characters more than a year later. In fact, the release of Tiger King 2 was so uneventful that Baskin (who accused the Netflix series of using unauthorized footage of her) even dropped all of our legal objections to it.

But now there are new legal objections to it, courtesy of Morgan Creek Productions, a company that produced (among other things) the Ace Ventura: Pet Detective movies. The Hollywood Reporter says Morgan Creek has sued Netflix and the Tiger King producers for allegedly using unlicensed footage from Ace Ventura 2 in the series. The suit argues that the clips are used to add “levity” to the episode they appear in, adding value to Tiger King 2 and implying that the producers of Ace Ventura 2 were “promoting Tiger King favorably.”

Netflix apparently hasn’t responded to the suit, and Morgan Creek says it tried (and failed) to solve the issue before filing the lawsuit.