Catherine O’Hara, Jay Duplass, Brian d’Arcy James (West Side Story), Chloe Coleman (Marry Me), and Oscar nominee Andy Garcia have all joined the cast of David Yates’ The Pain Hustlers, starring Emily Blunt and Chris Evans.

Per Deadline, The Pain Hustlers follows the lead of films such as The Big Short, American Hustle, and The Wolf of Wall Street in tone. Blunt leads the film as Liza Drake, “a high-school dropout dreaming of a better life for her and her young daughter. Liza lands a job with a failing pharmaceutical startup in a yellowing strip mall in Central Florida. Her charm, guts and drive then catapult the company and her into the high life, where she soon finds herself at the center of a criminal conspiracy with deadly consequences.” The details concerning the new cast members’ roles have not been shared.

Yates’ career has mostly been comprised of directing films in the Harry Potter franchise, and currently helms the entirety of the Fantastic Beasts saga. The Pain Hustlers will mark Yates’ first project outside of the Harry Potter Cinematic Universe in six years, when he directed the live-action The Legend Of Tarzan (Remember that? No? Me neither.).

For contemporary audiences, O’Hara’s best known for her role as Moira Rose in the sitcom Schitt’s Creek, which earned her an Emmy in 2020. However, she’s also known for her collaborations with Eugene Levy and Christopher Guest on films such as Best In Show, A Mighty Wind, and For Your Consideration. Other career highlights include Beetlejuice, Martin Scorsese’s After Hours, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and the Home Alone franchise.

In addition to The Pain Hustlers, O’Hara is also set to appear in the spy thriller Argylle, with Dua Lipa, Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Bryan Cranston.