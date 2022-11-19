CBS News announced this weekend that it’ s taking a fairly bold move with its social media strategy: The network news organization stated, during a report on the chaos surrounding Elon Musk’s recent acquisition of Twitter, that it would no longer be using Twitter itself, at least for the time being.

This is per Variety, which reports that CBS News and some of its affiliate stations used similar language to describe the decision, with correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti announcing in a report on Friday night that, “I n light of the uncertainty around Twitter and out of an abundance of caution, CBS News is pausing its activity on the social media site as it continues to monitor the platform.”

And, while Twitter did not end up, like, exploding on Thursday night—when a reportedly large number of its remaining employees refused to take up Musk’s offer to become more “hardcore” in favor of snagging three months severance and getting a job at a company not run by Elon Musk —there’s still plenty of concerns circulating about how well, how safely, and how long the social site can run with an apparent skeleton crew of employees.

The CBS News decision feels notable, then, not because it’s some massive seismic shift, but because it’s another stepping point in the erosion of public trust that Musk’s tenure at Twitter has seemingly produced. One network news organization deciding that it’s just not worth it to have part of their brand operating at Musk’s whims won’t bring down Twitter—but it likely will be a data point in the minds of the people who make those decisions for other companies. And if enough of those people come to similar conclusions, well, then Twitter will, in fact, have a serious problem on its increasingly less abundant sets of hands.