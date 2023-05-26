Tickets for the 42-date European tour, which was scheduled for August 2023 through April 2024, “will be refunded via the original point of sale,” according to a note from Dion’s team. The Grammy winner had already completed the 52-date North American leg before the coronavirus pandemic forced the tour into hiatus.

“Celine is working hard on her recovery, but at this time is unable to successfully prepare for and perform the remainder of the tour,” reads the official statement regarding the cancellation. “Celine’s medical team continues to evaluate and treat the condition.” However, the statement also notes that “We do have every hope that someday soon, Celine will be able to come to all of these cities in Europe to perform for her amazing fans, but that time is simply not now.”