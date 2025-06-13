Celine Song takes her talents to the world of E-Sports

Do E-Sports players have complicated feelings about love? That’s for Celine Song to decide in her new HBO drama, Damage.

While we know very little about the series as of this writing, it does have a logline, per IndieWire: “A gaming prodigy joins the ranks of a professional E-Sports team, where she’s taken under the wing of an older player with whom she shares a tragic past.” Song has remained tight-lipped regarding further details. “I’d love to talk more about it when it’s further along,” she told Variety.

While Song is on board to write, direct, and executive produce, she isn’t the only buzzy name associated with the project. The Last Of Us‘ Craig Mazin is also on board as EP, as well as Jacqueline Lesko and Cecil O’Connor (Word Games), and David Hinojosa. The project is backed by A24, which distributed Song’s past two films, Past Lives and Materialists.

This may seem like a departure for Song, but Materialists, which has its wide release this weekend, has already incited a heated debate about the boundaries of genre. “When we see trailers for a movie like this, people just start calling it a chick flick—there’s a very easy way that you can dismiss it,” Song said in a recent interview with The New York Times. “I’m really interested in directly addressing the way that we completely dismiss matters of the heart. Not a single one of us actually can escape this problem, which is love.” It stands to reason, then, that we can’t escape it even in our most escapist, virtual pursuits.