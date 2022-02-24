Weezer, Spring [March 20]

It sounds just strange enough to be plausible, coming as it does from oddball Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo: The band is supposedly planning to release four albums over the next year, one for each season, on the first day of each season, for a four-volume project entitled (what else) SZNS. It kicks off with Spring, which (again, theoretically, as there’s still not much to back this up) would then come out March 20. Given that albums in the U.S. typically come out of Fridays, we’ll see if this date moves—or the project even happens. [Alex McLevy]