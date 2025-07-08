Disney Plus shares peek at gods, monsters, and Hank Hill in new originals preview

“When the monsters come, all you can do is scream.” That’s a quote from Disney’s latest nugget of a sneak peek at Alien: Earth, but it could apply to a lot of the shows included in the company’s new Disney+ and Hulu preview compilation. The Only Murders In The Building crew, for example, is facing something that inspires Selena Gomez’s Mabel to proclaim, “We’re all going to hell.” A creepy cloaked figure is approaching to face the Percy Jackson And The Olympians kids as well, but at least they’re equipped to do a bit more than scream. “The hero will become a powerful weapon,” Annabeth (Leah Jeffries) prophesizes as the trio engages in a bit of gladiator-style chariot jousting. Maybe one of them will become the monster the other two have to fight in the end.

The new compilation also introduces (or re-introduces) fans to plenty of heroes. Hank Hill is back in a new clip from the upcoming King Of The Hill reboot (streaming August 4), only this time, he’s getting a lesson from his son that “the world has changed.” Glen Powell’s Chad Powers also gets to be a hero, as his coach tells the downtrodden, prosthetic-covered athlete that he was “born for this moment.” The clip also introduced fans to a real (super)hero as Simon Williams a.k.a. Wonder Man (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) proclaims that he “was born to play this character” in a particularly meta soundbite.

Other characters in the preview prepare to defend heroes in court, or perhaps fight against them—we’ll see when Ryan Murphy’s All’s Fair premieres this fall. No new lines from series lead Kim Kardashian, but we do see her walking with purpose in a powersuit. Another legal battle is also coming to Hulu in the form of The Twisted Tale Of Amanda Knox, a rehash of the divisive 2009 trial that sought to determine whether the American exchange student had killed her roommate in Italy. Tell Me Lies‘ Grace Van Patten took over the role of Knox after Margaret Qualley dropped out due to scheduling conflicts. Her “dream was about to become a nightmare,” as Van Patten says in the clip, but you can watch it—and the rest of the new footage—in the full sneak peek below: