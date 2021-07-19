Chicago, you're getting Old early and for free

With the return of movie theaters comes the return of The A.V. Club giving away passes to preview screenings here in our hometown of Chicago. And if you feel as if the pandemic has aged you about a million years, then our latest contest may feel a bit on the nose: We’re giving away 30 admit-two passes to see the latest high-concept mystery-thriller from M. Night Shyamalan, Old. The screening will take place on Wednesday, July 21 at AMC River East (322 E. Illinois St.) at 6PM. Note that this will be a public screening, so be prepared to follow the theater’s COVID guidelines and mask up if you’re not vaccinated.



Advertisement

To claim your pass, simply follow this link and enter some basic information. Winners will receive an email with additional details after entering. Just be sure to arrive early, as these screenings are first-come, first-served.

Old debuts in theaters on July 23, 2021.