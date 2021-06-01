Leona’s Mufasa death cake Photo : Casey Feigh ( Other

Kids say the darndest things, or so we are told. Sometimes cakes say the darndest things, especially the birthday cakes of 3-year-olds. Still, there’s a logic to kid-based and cake-based communications that makes perfect sense . Take birthday girl Leona, for example, who demanded a birthday cake that featured one of cinema’s saddest scenes depicted in all its fondant glory. The reason: More cake, obviously.



How does this all work? First, Leona asked for a Lion King-themed cake in what is easily one of the most adorable/ingenious crimes in recent memory. Hakuna matata. Nothing strange about that. But as her uncle, actor and filmmaker Casey Feigh, who tweeted images of the cake over the weekend, tells it, there was a bit more going on than meets the eye.

“My niece turned 3 today,” Feigh tweeted. “She asked for a Lion King cake but specifically the moment where Mufasa dies, because ‘everyone will be too sad to eat the cake and it will be all for me.’”



No lies detected there. There’s simply no way that anyone will be able to overcome their grief at the sight of Mufasa’s lifeless, delicious corpse to eat the cake . What can you say about a kid like this: They know what they want, and they know how to get it. We’re not the only ones fact-checking this. Feigh’s tweet is some 300,000 likes shy of a million, a number usually reserved for teens trying to get some free chicken nuggets.

It stands to reason that this cake hoarding technique could work with other cinematic moments of misery. Who’s going to want to eat a chocolate lava cake with the Terminator’s thumbs up sticking out the top. Well, most, probably. But still, it would give many hungry partygoers pause. Or, in the case of The Lion King cake, it gives them paws (a thank you).

