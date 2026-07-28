A new YA universe comes to the big screen in Children Of Blood And Bone trailer The film based on the novel by Tomi Adeyemi arrives in theaters next year.

It’s been nearly a decade since the much-hyped Children Of Blood And Bone novel first hit bookstore shelves, and the inevitable big screen adaptation is finally nearly here. Lately, it’s seemed like most of the YA adaptations, be they romantic or fantasy, have gone straight to streaming; The Summer I Turned Pretty, Heartstopper, and We Were Liars all were adapted into series, while Uglies went right to Netflix. But Children Of Blood And Bone, based on the novel by Tomi Adeyemi, is actually making it to cinemas next year, who has the chance to kick off a new franchise.