A new YA universe comes to the big screen in Children Of Blood And Bone trailer

The film based on the novel by Tomi Adeyemi arrives in theaters next year.

By Drew Gillis  |  July 28, 2026 | 11:38am
Screenshot: Paramount Pictures/YouTube
Film News Children Of Blood And Bone
A new YA universe comes to the big screen in Children Of Blood And Bone trailer

It’s been nearly a decade since the much-hyped Children Of Blood And Bone novel first hit bookstore shelves, and the inevitable big screen adaptation is finally nearly here. Lately, it’s seemed like most of the YA adaptations, be they romantic or fantasy, have gone straight to streaming; The Summer I Turned Pretty, Heartstopper, and We Were Liars all were adapted into series, while Uglies went right to Netflix. But Children Of Blood And Bone, based on the novel by Tomi Adeyemi, is actually making it to cinemas next year, who has the chance to kick off a new franchise.

The official synopsis for Children Of Blood And Bone reads:


In the epic fantasy world of Orïsha, a young woman goes on a quest to reclaim the magic that was violently stolen from her people. She and her brother ally with the daughter and son of the king to fight back against his brutal rule.

Children Of Blood And Bone was a pretty major sales success when it debuted in 2018 and was followed by Children Of Virtue And Vengeance and Children Of Anguish And Anarchy. The film version stars Thuso Mbedu, Damson Idris, Amandla Stenberg, and Tosin Cole, with a supporting cast boasting names like Cynthia Erivo, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Regina King, Idris Elba and Viola Davis. Children Of Blood And Bone hits theaters on January 15. 

 
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