Ah, the classic inter-Marvel rivalry. From Anthony Mackie playfully bullying Tom Holland to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s years-long feud, there’s a proud history of actors publicly taunting their fellow superheroes. Now, Chris Hemsworth is getting in on the action and throwing down the gauntlet.

In an interview with ​​BBC Radio 1, film critic Ali Plumb points out that Hemsworth has been playing Thor for 11 years–a few short of Jackman’s 16 years as the X-Men’s Wolverine. “Would you possibly be seeing yourself swinging Mjolnir/Stormbreaker in 6 years time to beat that record?” Plumb asks.

“I wasn’t gonna, but now that you’ve put that in front of me, you make a good point,” Hemsworth says. “It’s only six years, I’ve come this far, you know? To turn back now would just be a waste.”

Plumb points out, “You’ve gotta hope that he doesn’t do a cameo in Deadpool 3,” something that fans–and Ryan Reynolds–have been lobbying for. Jackman was pretty clear about retiring Wolverine with Logan, but coming back to hang out with a friend would give his record a healthy boost (and he’s indicated he would be open to it).

Hemsworth has a plan to thwart his fellow Aussie, though: “I might make some calls, make sure that doesn’t happen. … Might put myself in Deadpool instead. That would be the offering I think, you know? See if that passes.”

Of course, Hemsworth has the inside track, not just with the Marvel brass but with Deadpool’s writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, with whom Hemsworth recently collaborated on Spiderhead. Now that the bridge between the Fox and Disney heroes has been breached, Thor would honestly be a great candidate to join Deadpool’s R-rated adventures.

It must be pointed out, though, that if Hemsworth really wants to vie for the longest-running actor to play a superhero, Jackman isn’t his only competition. Tobey Maguire (and his Spider-Man villain Willem Dafoe) just leapt up the leaderboard to 19 years with Spider-Man: No Way Home. And when Michael Keaton dons the Batman suit for the ill-fated Flash film, it’ll mark 33 years since he began playing the Dark Knight.

Granted, Jackman and Hemsworth have played their roles over a more consistent period of time than their rivals. But now that the multiverse is open at DC and Marvel, the competition for this title is fierce.