It’s difficult to remember a time when Rocket Raccoon and Groot weren’t two of the most famous celebrities in the world, but back before the first Guardians Of The Galaxy movie came out, most people had never even heard of them. In fact, some people were pretty skeptical that a movie about a team of heroes who were somewhat obscure even to comic book readers would be able to find an audience, especially after the more approachable concepts and undeniable success of the Iron Man, Thor, and Captain America movies. Those people were wrong, of course, and now everyone who doubted the Guardians must live with the knowledge that they’re fools—and the knowledge that they will be eternally scorned by Chris Pratt.

Guardians of The Galaxy: Vol. 3’s Chris Pratt and Karen Gillan on The Emotional End to the Trilogy

Apparently, Pratt has not forgotten that some people didn’t think the movie where Andy from Parks And Recreation plays a Han Solo-type would be a hit, and he’s apparently been holding a grudge about it now for nearly 10 years. Speaking with Fandango recently (via Variety), Pratt mentioned that he made a speech on the last day of filming for Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 that involved calling out specific people in the press who were skeptical of the original Guardians, despite noting that he’s “not a vindictive person.”

Pratt said he had “several press clippings” in his “notes file” that he presented during his speech, saying that it was “the consensus critically” that the movie would be “Marvel’s first flop.” Pratt—who is not a vindictive person—said that he wanted to read some of these things to the rest of the cast and crew to “I guess kind of rub it in a little bit.” He did also add that he wanted to remind everyone that they “overcame a lot” and that they “did something special” with these three movies, which actually seems like a nice sentiment. He probably didn’t mean the rest of this to sound as… dick-ish as it arguably does.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 comes out on May 5, and it’ll probably be a huge, disastrous flop. Nobody is going to see it, and we’re willing to stake our reputation on that!

