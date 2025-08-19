Chris Pratt professes ignorance to what RFK Jr.'s doing, but hopes he's successful "I love him," Pratt says of RFK Jr., but adds "I don’t know what to believe" about his policies.

Unfortunately, there’s no way for Chris Pratt to know what Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is getting up to in the government. Because Kennedy (the cousin of Pratt’s mother-in-law) has jumped “on the bandwagon with who is the most divisive president ever”—a polite way to describe Donald Trump—it makes sense to the actor that Kennedy is “made to look terrible,” Pratt says during an appearance on Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast. “And so I don’t know what to believe.”

If only there was some way to make an informed judgement about Kennedy’s policies. If other people are making RFK Jr. look terrible, how else is Pratt supposed to determine the truth? He can’t just ask the man himself, despite the fact that he’s “spent a number of occasions hanging with him, just in a strictly family dinner kind of vibe,” Pratt says. “It’s not like I say to Bobby, ‘Let’s talk about this’ while we’re playing cards or having fun or having dinner. I’m not going to pick his brain to find out exactly which of those things are true. I just kind of assume that none of them are, and, for the most part, I wish him well.”