Chris Pratt has helpfully let Marvel know how they could maybe bring back Star-Lord

When Disney and Marvel started rolling out their big Parade! Of! Chairs! last year to lube up the hype machine for this December’s Avengers: Doomsday, they did so with a heavy eye toward nostalgia. That included, obviously, a reminder that Robert Downey Jr. was coming back for this thing—but also a selective deployment of names from past Marvel projects, both those produced by Disney, and ones from the brand’s earlier run with 20th Century Fox. One set of names it did not invoke, though, was the group most firmly associated with the guy running the Distinguished Competition these days: The Guardians Of The Galaxy. Rest assured, though, that something as silly as not having his own place to sit won’t stop sub-franchise star Chris Pratt from letting Kevin Feige know that he’s, y’know, around.

This is per Variety, reporting on a recent interview Pratt gave to the Happy Sad Confused podcast, in which he confirmed that not only will he probably pop up as Peter “Star-Lord” Quill again one of these days, but that he’s also directly pitched Feige on a “great fucking idea” for revisiting the character. “I’m happy to do anything they want me to do and will,” said Pratt, who last appeared in a Marvel flick in 2023’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, a.k.a. one Garfield movie, a couple of Marios, and a The Electric State ago. “And also, I personally have a really strong vision of what I would want him to do. And I think it’s fucking great.”

Pratt seems a little torn between his desire to be seen as a team player here and his urges to get back in the “dancing at the bad guys” game, noting that he’s made it clear to Feige that “I’m down to contribute any way I can to them setting up the next 10 years of storytelling, you know? And also, I have a pretty strong idea of how I think I could contribute to that.” As to directors, Pratt notes that he probably wouldn’t get his dream director for a new Star-Lord project—i.e., James Gunn—but that he’s willing to work with other filmmakers on a potential project. (That being said—and while we’re obviously poking a little fun at the man’s eagerness to strap the ol’ Walkman on again—he does sound genuinely sweet when he talks about Gunn, whether reflecting on how he fought back hard against Marvel and Disney after they fired the director from Guardians 3, or revealing that he recently—jokingly!—sent the director/head of DC Studios a picture of himself with a Batman mask Photoshopped over it.)