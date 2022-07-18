Good Girls star Christina Hendricks is heading to 1870s London society for Apple TV+’s upcoming adaption of Edith Wharton’s unfinished novel, The Buccaneers, reports Deadline.

Hendricks will play Mrs. St. George, the matriarch of lead buccaneers Nan (Kristine Froseth) and Jinny (Imogen Waterhouse). After the family becomes wealthy due to her husband’s dealings on Wall Street, Mrs. St. George becomes “in real danger of being the kind of social-climbing outsider that used to bemuse her,” according to Deadline. Oh my! Yet, she does truly care about her daughters’ happiness, but that seems to be aligned with thinking they’ll be content with marrying a Duke or Lord. Which, by the plot synopsis, doesn’t seem likely.

Here’s that synopsis of the series from Deadline:

“The series focuses on girls with money, men with power, new money and old secrets. A group of fun-loving young American girls explode into the tightly corseted London season of the 1870s, kicking off an Anglo-American culture clash as the land of the stiff upper lip is infiltrated by a refreshing disregard for centuries of tradition. Sent to secure husbands and titles, the buccaneers’ hearts are set on much more than that, and saying ‘I do’ is just the beginning.”

Advertisement

The Mad Men actor joins the rowdy group of buccaneers which includes Kristine Froseth (Sharp Stick), Alisha Boe (13 Reasons Why), Josie Totah (Saved By The Bell), Aubri Ibrag (Dive Club), Imogen Waterhouse (Nocturnal Animals), and Mia Threapleton (A Little Chaos) in the drama series.

Writing the script for the Edith Wharton adaption is Katherine Jakeways (Tracey Ullman’s Show), with Susanna White (Generation Kill) directing. Jakeways and White will also executive produce, while the UK-based The Forge Entertainment is set to produce. The series is currently underway filming in Scotland.