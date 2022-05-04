Peacock revealed today that it won’t, in fact, be saving Saved By The Bell again; the NBC-affiliated streaming service announced this afternoon that it’s pulling the plug on its revival of the nostalgia-laden teen sitcom after two seasons on the streaming air, denying fans the final romantic resolution to decades of AC Slater/Jessie Spano flirtation that they’ve been oh so clearly pining for.

This is per Deadline, which reveals that the series won’t be moving forward with a third season. The show starred Haskiri Velazquez as Daisy Jiménez, a teenager who comes to Bayside High after her original high school has its funding destroyed by—who else?—California governor Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar, returning for a recurring role) . The series focused on Daisy’s efforts to climb to the top of the Bayside hierarchy alongside (and, at times, against) Zack’s son Mac (Mitchell Hoog), Jessie’s son Jamie (Belmont Cameli), and a number of fellow students (Josie Totah, Alycia Pascual-Peña, and Dexter Darden) who were not spawned from the loins of the cast of the original show. John Michael Higgins, Rebecca Berkley Lauren, and Mario Lopez all starred as the adult components of the cast, the latter two reprising their roles from the parent show.

We were fairly warm on the SBtB revival, as it happened, which, in the words of reviewer Randall Colburn, was “ able to resurrect the weird, reality-detached charm and aesthetic of the original while also using it to show the absurdity of wealth through the eyes of the lower-class.” The series was showrun by Tracey Wigfield, whose TV credits include both 30 Rock and The Mindy Project. Peacock released a boilerplate “We loved this show we’re killing” press statement today, praising both Wigfield and the show’s cast: