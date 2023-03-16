Yellowjackets star Christina Ricci has seen plenty of problematic things over her decades in the industry. A s she details in a new interview with The View, that lengthy list includes the time she was threatened with a lawsuit over holding steady on a decision she made about a sex scene.

Ricci initially got to talking about the matter of setting on-set boundaries in a positive way: by emphasizing how much the industry has changed for the better since she was a child actor on projects like Casper and The Addams Family. According to Ricci, she and her older Yellowjackets co-stars often discuss how glad they are to see their younger counterparts (Sammi Hanratty, Sophie Nélisse, Liv Hewson, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Courtney Eaton, and Sophie Thatcher, among others) get the opportunity to be vocal (and respected) on what they’re comfortable with filming.

“It’s really great. Us older ladies talk about it all the time,” Ricci shares (via Entertainment Weekly), ostensibly referring to her main co-stars Juliette Lewis, Melanie Lynskey, and Tawny Cypress. “It’s amazing to see that [the younger cast members on the Showtime series] don’t necessarily have to go through the things we had to go through. They’re able to say, ‘I don’t want to do this sex scene,’ ‘I’m not going to be naked.’ They can set boundaries for themselves that we were never allowed to do.”

For Ricci, an inability to set boundaries for herself in her early years as an actor even extended to facing legal action. “Someone threatened to sue me once because I didn’t want to do this sex scene in a certain way,” she recalls, stopping the details there.

Luckily, it appears nothing came to fruition, and Ricci can now look back at the senseless threat as a benchmark to indicate how things have “really changed” in Hollywood since she was growing up there. “It’s great to see,” Ricci concludes.

Yellowjackets season 2 premieres on March 24 on Showtime.