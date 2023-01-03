We may earn a commission from links on this page.

If Elon Musk’s recent antics— or literally any story that has ever come out about working at Amazon— have proven one thing, it’s that there are few modern horrors quite like a company run by an out-of-control sociopath.

Prime Video seems to understand this quite well, as evidenced by their new series The Consultant, a thriller about a company run by an out-of-control sociopath.

The Consultant - Official Teaser | Prime Video

Christoph Waltz is perfectly cast as the titular consultant, Regus Patoff, who sweeps into game development firm CompWare with perfectly coiffed hair and a mysterious accent. He tells befuddled employees that his purpose is to “improve the company,” which apparently involves aggressively sharpening pencils (who else could make this so chilling?), erasing whiteboards , plucking nose hairs, dropping rings into vats of molten iron Mordor-style (?), and sniffing people (????).

The consultant’s main role, however, appears to be what he probably calls “trimming the fat” or “streamlining the company” or some other mad-libs corporate jargon but is actually just... murdering his employees. Like, full-on creepy mask, body bag shoved into a van murder. Anything in the name of synergy, right?

Nat Wolff (The Stand, Paper Towns), Brittany O’Grady (The White Lotus), and Aimee Carrero (The Menu) play employees subjected to this extreme performance improvement plan. While they maybe should have projected “space Karen” on the side of the building and immediately called it quits the minute Regus showed up, they seem more than willing to fight for their jobs and their lives.

And hey, at least they can actually leave the office, unlike the unfortunate innies of this past year’s standout workplace psycho-drama, Severance. That is if they survive long enough to clock out, of course.

The Consultant premiers February 24 on Prime Video.