Christopher Nolan responds to some of those Odyssey criticisms Offering a rebuttal to some of the more vocal criticisms regarding the film's casting and costuming choices, Christopher Nolan wades into the unwinnable war against the internet.

Christopher Nolan movies don’t just generate big box office grosses; they generate opinions, too, lots of them, and his upcoming The Odyssey is no exception. Though he has yet to comment on Dad-gate, which saw people complaining that Tom Holland says, “My dad is coming home,” in the trailer for The Odyssey, he did speak to some of the costuming and casting choices for the film, which came under similar fire. In a new interview with Time, Nolan spoke to the Batman-esque armor designs for the character Agamemnon (Benny Safdie) in the trailer. For the costumes, Nolan researched the “very fragmentary archeological records” of the Bronze Age, applied a theory based on “Mycenaean daggers,” which were blackened bronze. “They probably could have blackened bronze in those days,” Nolan told Time in a new profile. “You take bronze, you add more gold and silver to it, and then use sulfur. With Agamemnon, Ellen [Mirojnick], our costume designer, is trying to communicate how elevated he is relative to everyone else. You do that through materials that would be very expensive.”