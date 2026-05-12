Christopher Nolan responds to some of those Odyssey criticisms

Offering a rebuttal to some of the more vocal criticisms regarding the film's casting and costuming choices, Christopher Nolan wades into the unwinnable war against the internet.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  May 12, 2026 | 7:18pm
Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures
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Christopher Nolan responds to some of those Odyssey criticisms

Christopher Nolan movies don’t just generate big box office grosses; they generate opinions, too, lots of them, and his upcoming The Odyssey is no exception. Though he has yet to comment on Dad-gate, which saw people complaining that Tom Holland says, “My dad is coming home,” in the trailer for The Odyssey, he did speak to some of the costuming and casting choices for the film, which came under similar fire. In a new interview with Time, Nolan spoke to the Batman-esque armor designs for the character Agamemnon (Benny Safdie) in the trailer. For the costumes, Nolan researched the “very fragmentary archeological records” of the Bronze Age, applied a theory based on “Mycenaean daggers,” which were blackened bronze. “They probably could have blackened bronze in those days,” Nolan told Time in a new profile. “You take bronze, you add more gold and silver to it, and then use sulfur. With Agamemnon, Ellen [Mirojnick], our costume designer, is trying to communicate how elevated he is relative to everyone else. You do that through materials that would be very expensive.”

He based his choices on two time periods: The Bronze Age, in which The Odyssey is set, and Homer’s lifetime, hundreds of years later. He did this because “the oldest depictions of Homeric characters tend to be depicted in the manner of people living in Homer’s time. So there’s a pretty strong case there for portraying things that way because that’s the way the first audience received the story.”

With The Odyssey, Nolan compares the film’s production to Interstellar. “For Interstellar, you’re looking at, ‘What is the best speculation of the future?’ When you’re looking at the ancient past, it’s actually the same thing. ‘What is the best speculation and how can I use that to create a world?'” Plenty of scientists “complain about Interstellar,” too, he said, but he hopes they know he didn’t make any decisions it “frivolously.” The theory doesn’t exactly carry over to his decision to cast Travis Scott as a bard. That was more of an artistic license thing. “I cast him because I wanted to nod towards the idea that this story has been handed down as oral poetry, which is analogous to rap.” 

 
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