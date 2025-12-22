Matt Damon may never make it home in first The Odyssey trailer

After giving a preview to spectators at Avatar: Fire And Ash, Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey now comes home for the rest of us. Granted, the new trailer shared this morning is hardly the six minute prologue that audiences have reportedly seen in theaters, but it’s a start. In this case, literally—the teaser begins after the war is over and Odysseus (Matt Damon) prepares to return home to his wife Penelope (Anne Hathaway) and son Telemachus (Tom Holland). The trip back is stormy, and anyone with even passing knowledge of this myth knows it’s going to be a while before he gets there.

There is still a huge amount of cast—including the likes of Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, John Leguizamo, and Elliot Page—not visible or mentioned in the first trailer today. We do, however, get a good glimpse of all the filming Chrisopher Nolan did on the open seas, which he called “pretty primal” in an interview with Empire Magazine earlier this year. “I’ve been out on it for the last four months. We got the cast who play the crew of Odysseus’ ship out there on the real waves, in the real places,” said Nolan. “And yeah, it’s vast and terrifying and wonderful and benevolent, as the conditions shift. We really wanted to capture how hard those journeys would have been for people. And the leap of faith that was being made in an unmapped, uncharted world.”

The Odyssey‘s journey into movie theaters ends on July 17, 2026.