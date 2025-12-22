Matt Damon may never make it home in first The Odyssey trailer
The first public footage from Christopher Nolan's epic offers glimpses of Anne Hathaway and Tom Holland.Image courtesy of Universal
After giving a preview to spectators at Avatar: Fire And Ash, Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey now comes home for the rest of us. Granted, the new trailer shared this morning is hardly the six minute prologue that audiences have reportedly seen in theaters, but it’s a start. In this case, literally—the teaser begins after the war is over and Odysseus (Matt Damon) prepares to return home to his wife Penelope (Anne Hathaway) and son Telemachus (Tom Holland). The trip back is stormy, and anyone with even passing knowledge of this myth knows it’s going to be a while before he gets there.