You can’t keep a good guy down.

Aside from Godzilla, Chucky is one of the few horror icons to survive a reboot and return to its original state. Following the 2019 reboot, which eschewed the original cast and creative team, original creator Don Mancini returned and brought Brad Douriff and Jennifer Tilly back for another stabby trip around the toy store in the television series Chucky. The show did such an excellent job terrorizing kids the first time around that Mancini announced a second season today.

“We’re thrilled to start pulling the strings on a second season of puppet mayhem with Chucky,” said Mancini in a statement. “Many thanks to our partners at USA, Syfy and UCP for their incredible support and guidance bringing Chucky to the small screen, bigger than ever. And to the fans, Chucky sends his still-undying thanks, and a message: ‘This isn’t over, not by a long shot. You better watch your backs in 2022!’”

Chucky is a continuation of the Child’s Play series, which saw a serial killer possess a My Buddy knock-off. After the first three entries, the series did a soft reboot with Bride Of Chucky, introducing a whole family of Chucky characters, including Jennifer Tilly’s Tiffany.



This initial series ran from 1987 through 2017, settling into a nice, healthy cult following. In 2019, a reboot with Mark Hamill taking over Chucky’s voice box failed to produce a new series. Though, one could blame the ludicrous amount of killer toy movies that came out in June 2019. The Child’s Play reboot opened opposite Toy Story 4 and Annabelle Comes Home. Hollywood really overestimated how many talking toys we could welcome into our lives.

A sequel to 2017’s Cult Of Chucky, the show reunited the stab-obsessed doll with Mancini, Dourif, and Tilly. Moving the series to a New Jersey high school, where Chucky helps a teen deal with bullying by killing people, Chucky kicked off its first eight episodes in October.



For The A.V. Club, Alex McLevy wrote of the first season, “It’s fun to see it play out with a mischievous sense of anything-goes silliness. Mancini and Dourif have been doing this for so long, they seem to have nailed down an understanding of what makes Chucky fun. And when Chucky follows suit, it is too.”

The season finale of Chucky airs on USA Network and SyFy at 10 pm. The first season hits Peacock on December 1.