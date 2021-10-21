While it may be a bit too late to buy the haunted house that inspired The Conjuring (unless, of course, its new owners have already run screaming into the night), there’s still an opportunity to get in on the red hot “evil real estate” market with the house from A Nightmare On Elm Street.

The property—which is actually on Spaulding Square in Los Angeles and not the fictional Springwood, Ohio’s 1428 Elm Street—is taking bids until midnight on Halloween. By that point, we have to assume, the successful buyers are killed in their dreams and we have to wait until next October to do the whole thing again.



It’s listed for $3.25 million and is being sold by director Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers, Seeking A Friend For The End Of The World), who, the Los Angeles Times reports, bought it for $2.1 million in 2013.

Though the “bright-red front door has since been painted black” and the house’s interior is completely different than the ‘80s decor seen in the movie, its exterior still has the same green shingles.



The house was built in 1919 and includes three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a yard with a guesthouse and swimming pool. (You can see what all of this looks like in a series of photos included in the LA Times article that show Freddy Krueger lounging by the pool, reading in the kitchen, and watching movies in the living room.)



As for whether it still comes with telephones that occasionally produce undead serial killer tongues or built-in defenses to protect against surprise Jason attacks is currently unknown, but we have to imagine that any good home inspector would at least check for the latter during an assessment.



