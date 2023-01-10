Before the memes confuse you, here’s the full Coachella 2023 lineup

Load up the Tesla, grab some sunblock, and pop a CBD gummy because Coachella is back, baby. While the festival returned last year, only to cause a spike in COVID cases and give Kanye another excuse to disappoint his fans, it’s feeling more confident than ever this year. Bad Bunny, Gorillaz, Björk, and even DJ Idris Elba will provide entertainment for thousands of eager influencers looking to record bad concert footage on their phones as they rock out to the soothing sounds of Blackpink and Charli XCX. The festival occurs across two weekends: April 14–16 and 21–23, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.
After a two-year hiatus, the festival returned last year, with Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and The Weeknd headlining. That’s not to say it wasn’t a mess. Kanye West dropped out less than two weeks before the festival, forcing organizers to scramble and book The Weeknd. Per Pitchfork, the Los Angeles production and design firm Phantom Labs sued Ye for $7.1 million over his canceled performance, which has got hurt the rapper, who cratered his fortune by being openly bigoted toward Jewish people.
The festival’s return also caused a spike in Omicron infections due to the nonexistent mask and vaccination requirements. NBC reported at the time:
Riverside County’s average daily Covid cases jumped from 102 on April 14, the day before the festival started, to 180 cases on Thursday, four days after it ended. But that figure is likely an undercount, disease experts said, because of the common use of at-home tests.
As restrictions have further relaxed due to the U.S. deciding that the economy is worth killing 390 people a day, it’s probably best to get updated boosters and wear a mask at the festival, especially when trading crypto tips in some Elon fanboy’s hotel room. Be safe out there, concertgoers.
Here’s the full lineup:
A Boogie Wit da Hoodie
Adam Beyer
AG Club
Airrica
Alex G
Ali Sethi
Angèle
Ashnikko
Bad Bunny
Bakar
Becky G
Benee
Big Wild
Björk
Blackpink
The Blaze
Blondie
Boris Brejcha
Boygenius
Bratty
The Breeders
Burna Boy
Calvin Harris
Camelphat
Cannons
Cassian
Charli XCX
The Chemical Brothers
Chloé Caillet
Chris Stussy
Christine and the Queens
Chromeo
Colyn
The Comet Is Coming
Conexión Divina
DannyLux
Dennis Cruz + Pawsa
Despacio
Destroy Boys
Diljit Dosanjh
Dinner Party ft. Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, Kamasi Washington
DJ Tennis + Carlita
Doechii
Dombresky
Domi & JD Beck
Dominic Fike
Donavan’s Yard
DPR Live + DPR Ian
Drama
EarthGang
El Michels Affair
Eladio Carrión
Elderbrook
Elyanna
Eric Prydz Presents HOLO
Ethel Cain
Fisher + Chris Lake
FKJ
Flo Milli
Fousheé
Francis Mercier
Frank Ocean
Gabriels
The Garden
Glorilla
Gordo
Gorillaz
Hiatus Kaiyote
Horsegirl
Hot Since 82
IDK
Idris Elba
Jackson Wang
Jai Paul
Jai Wolf
Jamie Jones
Jan Blomqvist
Joy Crookes
Juliet Mendoza
Jupiter & Okwess
Kali Uchis
Kaytranada
Keinemusik
Kenny Beats
The Kid Laroi
Knocked Loose
Kyle Watson
Labrinth
Latto
Lava La Rue
Lewis OfMan
The Linda Lindas
Los Bitchos
Los Fabulosos Cadillacs
LP Giobbi
Maceo Plex
Magdalena Bay
Malaa
Marc Rebillet
Mareux
Mathame
Metro Boomin
Minus the Light
MK
Mochakk
Momma
Monolink
Muna
Mura Masa
The Murder Capital
Nia Archives
Noname
Nora En Pure
Oliver Koletzki
Overmono
Paris Texas
Pi’erre Bourne
Porter Robinson
Pusha T
Rae Sremmurd
Rebelution
Remi Wolf
Romy
Rosalía
Saba
Sasha & John Digweed
Sasha Alex Sloan
Scowl
SG Lewis
Shenseea
Sleaford Mods
Snail Mail
Sofi Tukker
Soul Glo
Stick Figure
Sudan Archives
$uicideboy$
Sunset Rollercoaster
Tale of Us
¿Téo?
Testpilot
Tobe Nwigwe
TSHA
TV Girl
Two Friends
UMI
Uncle Waffles
Underworld
Vintage Culture
Wet Leg
Weyes Blood
WhoMadeWho
Whyte Fang
Willow
Yaeji
Yung Lean
Yungblud
Yves Tumor
070 Shake
1999.ODDS
2ManyDJs