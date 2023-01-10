Before the memes confuse you, here’s the full Coachella 2023 lineup

Load up the Tesla, grab some sunblock, and pop a CBD gummy because Coachella is back, baby. While the festival returned last year, only to cause a spike in COVID cases and give Kanye another excuse to disappoint his fans, it’s feeling more confident than ever this year. Bad Bunny, Gorillaz, Björk, and even DJ Idris Elba will provide entertainment for thousands of eager influencers looking to record bad concert footage on their phones as they rock out to the soothing sounds of Blackpink and Charli XCX. The festival occurs across two weekends: April 14–16 and 21–23, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

After a two-year hiatus, the festival returned last year, with Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and The Weeknd headlining. That’s not to say it wasn’t a mess. Kanye West dropped out less than two weeks before the festival, forcing organizers to scramble and book The Weeknd. Per Pitchfork, the Los Angeles production and design firm Phantom Labs sued Ye for $7.1 million over his canceled performance , which has got hurt the rapper, who cratered his fortune by being openly bigoted toward Jewish people.

The festival’s return also caused a spike in Omicron infections due to the nonexistent mask and vaccination requirements. NBC reported at the time:

Riverside County’s average daily Covid cases jumped from 102 on April 14, the day before the festival started, to 180 cases on Thursday, four days after it ended. But that figure is likely an undercount, disease experts said, because of the common use of at-home tests.

As restrictions have further relaxed due to the U.S. deciding that the economy is worth killing 390 people a day, it’s probably best to get updated boosters and wear a mask at the festival, especially when trading crypto tips in some Elon fanboy’s hotel room. Be safe out there, concertgoers.

Here’s the full lineup:

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie

Adam Beyer

AG Club

Airrica

Alex G

Ali Sethi

Angèle

Ashnikko

Bad Bunny

Bakar

Becky G

Benee

Big Wild

Björk

Blackpink

The Blaze

Blondie

Boris Brejcha

Boygenius

Bratty

The Breeders

Burna Boy

Calvin Harris

Camelphat

Cannons

Cassian

Charli XCX

The Chemical Brothers

Chloé Caillet

Chris Stussy

Christine and the Queens

Chromeo

Colyn

The Comet Is Coming

Conexión Divina

DannyLux

Dennis Cruz + Pawsa

Despacio

Destroy Boys

Diljit Dosanjh

Dinner Party ft. Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, Kamasi Washington

DJ Tennis + Carlita

Doechii

Dombresky

Domi & JD Beck

Dominic Fike

Donavan’s Yard

DPR Live + DPR Ian

Drama

EarthGang

El Michels Affair

Eladio Carrión

Elderbrook

Elyanna

Eric Prydz Presents HOLO

Ethel Cain

Fisher + Chris Lake

FKJ

Flo Milli

Fousheé

Francis Mercier

Frank Ocean

Gabriels

The Garden

Glorilla

Gordo

Gorillaz

Hiatus Kaiyote

Horsegirl

Hot Since 82

IDK

Idris Elba

Jackson Wang

Jai Paul

Jai Wolf

Jamie Jones

Jan Blomqvist

Joy Crookes

Juliet Mendoza

Jupiter & Okwess

Kali Uchis

Kaytranada

Keinemusik

Kenny Beats

The Kid Laroi

Knocked Loose

Kyle Watson

Labrinth

Latto

Lava La Rue

Lewis OfMan

The Linda Lindas

Los Bitchos

Los Fabulosos Cadillacs

LP Giobbi

Maceo Plex

Magdalena Bay

Malaa

Marc Rebillet

Mareux

Mathame

Metro Boomin

Minus the Light

MK

Mochakk

Momma

Monolink

Muna

Mura Masa

The Murder Capital

Nia Archives

Noname

Nora En Pure

Oliver Koletzki

Overmono

Paris Texas

Pi’erre Bourne

Porter Robinson

Pusha T

Rae Sremmurd

Rebelution

Remi Wolf

Romy

Rosalía

Saba

Sasha & John Digweed

Sasha Alex Sloan

Scowl

SG Lewis

Shenseea

Sleaford Mods

Snail Mail

Sofi Tukker

Soul Glo

Stick Figure

Sudan Archives

$uicideboy$

Sunset Rollercoaster

Tale of Us

¿Téo?

Testpilot

Tobe Nwigwe

TSHA

TV Girl

Two Friends

UMI

Uncle Waffles

Underworld

Vintage Culture

Wet Leg

Weyes Blood

WhoMadeWho

Whyte Fang

Willow

Yaeji

Yung Lean

Yungblud

Yves Tumor

070 Shake

1999.ODDS

2ManyDJs