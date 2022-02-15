In another sign that many Americans are simply over COVID, the country’s most popular and influential music festival throws its hands in the air and waves them like they just don’t care.

As the U.S. nears 1 million COVID-related deaths, Coachella prepares to party like there’s no tomorrow. The famously fashionable music festival, known for dumping clout-chasing influencers, the Walmart Yodel Kid, and honest-to-goodness music fans in the desert for the weekend, is ditching COVID safety restrictions this year. The same is true for its after-party festival, Stagecoach, which, like Coachella, will not require proof of vaccinations, negative tests, or masks.

Earlier today, the Stagecoach website hosted a statement about how they would no longer assume responsibility for anyone who contracts COVID at the festival. “By entering the festival, attendees voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19,” the very chill statement reads. “COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death. There is an inherent and elevated risk of exposure to COVID-19 in any public place or place where people are present and there is no guarantee, express or implied, that those attending the festival will not be exposed to COVID-19.” Sick. At least Coachella is selling “Coachella collectibles NFTs.” These guys don’t miss. Always on brand.



More than 125,000 people are expected to attend Coachella, which takes place over two weekends: April 15-17 and April 22-24. Across those two weeks, some of the biggest stars will perform, including Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, and the artist formerly known as Kanye West, Ye. Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett, and Luke Combs will headline Stagecoach the following weekend, from April 29-May 1. As many as 80,000 attendees joined last year.

Thankfully, because the festival is held outside, it likely won’t be the superspreader event some anticipate. We’ll just have to hope that none of the unvaccinated, unmasked, untested attendees don’t invite anyone back to their hotel rooms.

