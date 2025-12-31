Conan O'Brien imagines Paul Rudd playing Mac & Me clip to his deathbed Conan O'Brien knows that when his time comes, Paul Rudd will be there with a scene from Mac & Me.

There’s a universe in which Paul Rudd’s latest film, Anaconda, is just an elaborate, multi-million dollar prank to expose unsuspecting viewers to that scene from Mac & Me in which a boy in a wheelchair flies down a hill and off a cliff. Sadly, we don’t live in such a universe. We’ll just have to take solace in Rudd’s continued efforts to delight Conan O’Brien with the clip, tricking the talk show host into airing one of the strangest moments from one of the strangest feature-length McDonald’s advertisements ever. To that end, on a recent episode of the Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend podcast, Rudd did his duty by crafting an obviously sweaty introduction to the bit by claiming it was a clip from Anaconda. Rudd struggles get through the setup, explaining that “Anaconda was based on a book” and that the scene in question shows how his character acquired the rights. Rudd barely attempts to stifle his laughter in the setup, as soon as it begins, O’Brien and co-hosts Sona Movsesian and Matt Gourley know what they’re in for. “This is the least you’ve ever tried,” O’Brien tells him. Rudd confirms that he hates “it when I set it up” and hates it “when I’m sitting watching. “Nevertheless, Conan expects to see it on his deathbed. The host plays out the scenario in which he’ll be in a lot of pain in the hospital, but nurses will tell a visiting Rudd that “he’s pretty good right now” but “doesn’t have long to live.”