Warner Bros. Discovery’s Discovery+ streaming service has reportedly acquired a new docuseries all about the January 6 attack on the Capitol —one so inflammatory, apparently, that its director is set to testify before the congressional committee on the event this week.

Specifically, Deadline reports that the streaming service has acquired the rights to Unprecedented, a new 3-part docuseries directed by Eric Holder, who somehow managed to embed himself in the Donald Trump camp throughout the months where its members were formulating their response to Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election—right up through Jan. 6, when Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in an effort to overturn that victory.

Holder was reportedly subpoenaed by the House’s Jan. 6 Committee just recently, as part of motions that have seen their hearings extended to gather more evidence about what, exactly, went down that day. Holder has reportedly been cooperating with the committee, including sharing footage shot throughout his time around the Trumps.

When questioned about the footage, Discovery+—which apparently purchased Holder’s series last summer—issued a statement:

Alex Holder’s Unprecedented three-part docuseries about the 2020 election will be released on Discovery+ later this summer. Featuring never-before-seen footage of the Trump family on the campaign trail and their reactions to the outcome of the election, the docuseries will offer intimate and unprecedented interviews with Trump, his family and others who were in the White House.

Among other things, Holder apparently shot interviews in the six weeks leading up to the 2020 election with “ Trump, his daughter Ivanka, sons Eric and Don Jr. and son-in-law Jared Kushner as well as Vice President Mike Pence,” offering up what’s hoped to be a clearer picture at all the shit that was going down in those camps before the attack on the Capitol. Holder also made his own statement about the footage, which he says couldn’t immediately be released due to complications related to the series being sold :

When we began this project in September 2020, we could have never predicted that our work would one day be subpoenaed by Congress. As a British filmmaker, I had no agenda coming into this. We simply wanted to better understand who the Trumps were and what motivated them to hold onto power so desperately. We have dutifully handed over all the materials the Committee has asked for and we are fully cooperating.