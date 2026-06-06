Paramount+ adds Cop Land TV series to its buffet of Lands

Paramount+ is becoming a veritable land of Lands, as Deadline reports this weekend that the streamer has just picked up a TV adaptation of James Mangold’s 1997 crime thriller Cop Land, which will soon be able to frolic and play with MobLand, under the watchful eye of the Landman.

The series is now in development at Paramount, with Mangold—who directed Cop Land as his second film, before going on to score larger mainstream successes with films like Logan and last year’s A Complete Unknown—set to co-write and direct the project. (Robert Levine, from The Old Man, will also co-write and executive produce, serving as showrunner on the series.) Although plot details for the series haven’t been revealed yet, it’ll presumably hew pretty close to the movie, which Mangold both wrote and directed, and which starred fellow Paramount star Sylvester Stallone as a sheriff turning a blind eye to corrupt New York cops living in his small New Jersey town.

No casting details for the series have been revealed, although it’s hard to imagine it’ll be able to live up to the original film, which paired Stallone up with Harvey Keitel, Robert De Niro, and Ray Liotta. (In fact, Mangold has said in the past that the high-profile nature of Cop Land‘s casting might have worked against the film, which was a critical success, but struggled at the box office.) Deadline notes that the series was initially pitched by current leadership at Miramax, who were casting around in their library of properties and wondered if Mangold might be interested in giving this particular Land another try.

Mangold is currently in pretty deep with Paramount’s current management; his reunion project with Complete Unknown‘s Timothée Chalamet, High Side, was one of the first projects the company scooped up after David Ellison’s Skydance took over the studio last year.