Today co-anchor uninjured after alleged racist attack during broadcast
The attacker evaded Today security and lunged at co-anchor Craig Melvin while shouting the N-word.
Today co-anchor Craig Melvin is reportedly physically unharmed after an attacker stormed through Rockefeller Center security and lunged at Melvin during this morning’s shoot. Per TMZ, the man allegedly hurled N-words at Melvin after infiltrating a restricted area of the studio through a back stairwell, reportedly in search of Al Roker. When the suspect couldn’t find the weatherman, he turned his attention to Melvin, who is Black. Occurring around 9 a.m., roughly two hours into the show’s live broadcast, the incident was not captured on camera, nor did it make Today‘s early morning telecast, with consummate professionals Melvin and Roker back on the air within 15 minutes of the attempted attack. Police arrested the assailant shortly after.
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