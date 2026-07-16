Today co-anchor uninjured after alleged racist attack during broadcast

Today co-anchor Craig Melvin is reportedly physically unharmed after an attacker stormed through Rockefeller Center security and lunged at Melvin during this morning’s shoot. Per TMZ, the man allegedly hurled N-words at Melvin after infiltrating a restricted area of the studio through a back stairwell, reportedly in search of Al Roker. When the suspect couldn’t find the weatherman, he turned his attention to Melvin, who is Black. Occurring around 9 a.m., roughly two hours into the show’s live broadcast, the incident was not captured on camera, nor did it make Today‘s early morning telecast, with consummate professionals Melvin and Roker back on the air within 15 minutes of the attempted attack. Police arrested the assailant shortly after.

“It was reported to officers that there was a disorderly person inside 30 Rockefeller Center, within the confines of the Midtown North Precinct,” the NYPD said in a statement. “Officers responded and placed an unidentified individual into custody. There were no injuries reported. The investigation remains ongoing.”

The attack comes six months after the disappearance of Today anchor Savannah Guthrie’s 84-year-old mother, Nancy. Guthrie left the show for several months as police investigated the suspected kidnapping to no avail. She returned to NBC in April but will be leaving the show for several weeks to shoot a Wordle game show that premieres in 2027.