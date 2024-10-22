Surprise! It's time for Criterion's scary good flash sale The Collection is offering 50% off a number of discs.

Things are getting spooky over at the Criterion collection, and it’s not just because Beetlejuice‘s Winona Ryder recently stopped by the closet. For the next 24 hours, the famed purveyors of physical media will be offering a 50% off flash sale, including new releases like Gummo, Gregg Araki’s Teen Apocalypse Trilogy, Demon Pond, Happiness, I Walked With A Zombie, The Seventh Victim: Produced By Val Lewton, Repo Man, All Of Us Strangers, Totem, and Real Life.

Flash sales are a relatively common occurrence in Criterion world, happening every six months or so. They’re calling this one, timed close to Halloween, “Criterion Discs To Die For.” But clicking a button online will probably feel a lot less like death than the company’s most recent sale, which saw fans standing in line for 10 hours to visit the Criterion Mobile Closet (a.k.a. the company’s new box set-filled van) at the New York Film Festival earlier this month. The flash sale is cheaper too! The people who entered the van only got a 40% discount on their picks.

Still, Olivia Abercrombie said the experience of visiting the closet was totally worth it in a writeup of her time for The A.V. Club. “[S]tepping into that elusive, exclusive closet transported me back to my younger self,” she writes, “who had aspirations of writing films and would binge-watch every director’s picks to try and absorb their knowledge.”

If you miss today’s sale and are around New York, the Mobile Closet is headed back for a stint in Brooklyn Bridge Park on October 26-27. Future city stops will be announced soon. For now, you can get your hands on a shiny new copy of Night Of The Living Dead or Silence Of The Lambs just in time for Halloween.