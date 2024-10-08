The Criterion Mobile Closet is sticking around New York a bit longer The closet-in-a-van is heading to Brooklyn Bridge Park at the end of October

Didn’t want to brave the hours-long line to make your Criterion Closet—er, Criterion van—picks at the New York Film Festival? The show’s not over yet. While some joked about grand theft auto in response to the initial announcement that the Criterion Closet was going mobile, the beauty of putting the cinematic treasure trove on wheels is that even more people will get to step inside and shop from its hallowed shelves. If it doesn’t get plucked off the highway or driven off the road Mad Max-style before it gets there, the van will be parked in New York City’s Brooklyn Bridge Park on October 26th and 27th. The pop-up is taking place in collaboration with performing arts organization St. Ann’s Warehouse.

The stationary Criterion Closet—yes, it still exists, don’t worry—has hosted actors and filmmakers to make a series of “Closet Picks” from the company’s impressive film catalog since 2010. This month, a slightly amended version of the same experience opened to the public for the first time at NYFF, where cinephiles were invited to choose three films (at a 40% discount) and film their own short Closet Picks video. According to The New York Times, over 900 people stood in line and made it into the van over its first two weekends, some of whom waited over 10 hours to snag box sets of Richard Linklater’s Before trilogy, Frances Ha, Gregg Araki’s Teen Apocalypse trilogy, and more.

While the company currently has no plans (at least publicly) to expand its fleet, film and physical media fanatics in other cities shouldn’t despair just yet. The company promised to announce additional tour stops in the coming weeks. Besides, it seems like Criterion president Peter Becker is fully on board. While he described the experience of watching that many people queue in the rain as “a little mortifying” to the NYT, he also said it was very rewarding. “We’re a company that makes things that people enjoy at home,” he shared. “For us, this is super moving and gratifying.” Brooklyn folks: start planning your choices now!