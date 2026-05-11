Peacock's Friday The 13th prequel gets Thursday the 15th premiere date
Crystal Lake is officially on Peacock's schedule, along with season 2 of The Paper.Screenshot: Paramount Movies/YouTube
Given the choice between having its Friday The 13th prequel series debut on a Friday the 13th or having it out in time for Halloween, Peacock has picked the latter. Crystal Lake, which stars Linda Cardellini as Pamela Vorhees, will debut on Peacock on Thursday, October 15. This is per The Hollywood Reporter, which notes that most other details about the show (except that it will also feature William Catlett, Devin Kessler, Cameron Scoggins, Gwendolyn Sundstrom, and Callum Vinson as Young Jason) are being kept quiet. At least we know it will be streaming in time for the next Friday the 13th, which falls in November.
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