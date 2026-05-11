Peacock's Friday The 13th prequel gets Thursday the 15th premiere date

Given the choice between having its Friday The 13th prequel series debut on a Friday the 13th or having it out in time for Halloween, Peacock has picked the latter. Crystal Lake, which stars Linda Cardellini as Pamela Vorhees, will debut on Peacock on Thursday, October 15. This is per The Hollywood Reporter, which notes that most other details about the show (except that it will also feature William Catlett, Devin Kessler, Cameron Scoggins, Gwendolyn Sundstrom, and Callum Vinson as Young Jason) are being kept quiet. At least we know it will be streaming in time for the next Friday the 13th, which falls in November.

Also officially on Peacock’s schedule is season two of The Paper, the Office spinoff that explored the slow death of print media before The Devil Wears Prada 2 made it a hundreds-of-million dollar business. The comedy will debut in September, though it doesn’t seem to have a specific date quite yet. November 12 will also bring The Good Daughter, which stars Rose Byrne and Meghann Fahy and has nothing to do with the other television Goods (Doctor, Wife, or Fight). That series is based on Karin Slaughter’s novel and also stars Brendan Gleeson.

Both new Amy Poehler comedy Dig and season two of Day Of The Jackal are confirmed to be on the horizon, though NBC was less specific with those. Day Of The Jackal is expected in 2027, along with new Lucy Liu series Superfakes.