No, we’re not crying, you are! Photo : Courtesy of CNN / Focus Features ( Getty Images )

If you’re like the rest of us and still not over the death of beloved chef Anthony Bourdain , have some tissues nearby while watching the following trailer. Focus Features shared the first look at Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, which gives a behind-the-scenes look at the writer and travel series host’s life— from his humble beginnings to his career as a renowned cultural icon.

Advertisement

Roadrunnner is directed by Academy Award-winning Morgan Nelville, the documentary producer known for the Fred Rogers biopic Won’t You Be My Neighbor? and 20 Feet From Stardom. The documentary film seeks to tell the story of a master storyteller, through the voice of the man himself.

Bourdain’s popularity was rooted in his humility, wit, and respect for the places and people he visited throughout his career. Bourdain was the “bad boy” of the food world, rejecting the idea of celebrity and speaking frankly about his issues with high-levels chefs. Through his travels around the world, his approach never hinged on colonialist perspectives when it came to delving into different cultural food and insight. He was the people’s culinary expert, putting on no fronts and giving viewers a no holds barred journey through the world and his own life. Many found solace in his ability to openly discuss his problems with depression and drug use, while showing how everyone in the world is connected through the human experience.

His mainstream success started with food writing, he released the book Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly. From there, he hosted Travel Channel’s No Reservations and CNN’s Parts Unknown, both award- winning and widely cherished series. Bourdain died by suicide at the age of 61 while filming Parts Unknown in 2018. The news of his death stunned fans and peers across the world.

Roadrunner hits theaters on July 16, 2021.