Obsession director Curry Barker to chew on A24's Texas Chainsaw Massacre reboot Curry Barker, whose second feature, Obsession, hits theaters next month, will direct the sixth attempt at reviving the series this century.

The saw may be family, but everyone could use a break from family sometimes. Alas, such is not the case with the Texas Chainsaw Massacre, a series of horror films that’s seemingly rebooted, reimagined, or remade every five to seven years. Following 2022’s straight-to-Netflix entry, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, A24 clinched the rights to the series in February and is revving its chainsaw for another revival, both on film and TV. The Texas Chainsaw TV show already has a director in JT Mollner, who gave us the Leatherface-by-way-of-Tarantino thriller, Strange Darling, in 2024. The movie, however, has a director now, too. Per Variety, Obsession writer-director Curry Barker has been tasked with figuring out an original entry point to the delicious premise of a family of psychopathic cannibals terrorizing young people on a rundown Texas farm. Barker’s second feature, Obsession, is due out next month. Like so many horror directors these days, he came up on YouTube, directing shorts. His first film, Milk & Serial, cost $800 and was released for free on YouTube. The hour-long found-footage horror movie, starring Barker and his comedy partner Cooper Tomlinson, with whom he runs the That’s A Bad Idea channel, has received more than 2 million views to date.