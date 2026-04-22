Obsession director Curry Barker to chew on A24's Texas Chainsaw Massacre reboot

Curry Barker, whose second feature, Obsession, hits theaters next month, will direct the sixth attempt at reviving the series this century.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  April 21, 2026 | 9:37pm
Cr. Yana Blajeva / ©2021 Legendary, Courtesy of Netflix
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Obsession director Curry Barker to chew on A24's Texas Chainsaw Massacre reboot

The saw may be family, but everyone could use a break from family sometimes. Alas, such is not the case with the Texas Chainsaw Massacre, a series of horror films that’s seemingly rebooted, reimagined, or remade every five to seven years. Following 2022’s straight-to-Netflix entry, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, A24 clinched the rights to the series in February and is revving its chainsaw for another revival, both on film and TV. The Texas Chainsaw TV show already has a director in JT Mollner, who gave us the Leatherface-by-way-of-Tarantino thriller, Strange Darling, in 2024. The movie, however, has a director now, too. Per Variety, Obsession writer-director Curry Barker has been tasked with figuring out an original entry point to the delicious premise of a family of psychopathic cannibals terrorizing young people on a rundown Texas farm. Barker’s second feature, Obsession, is due out next month. Like so many horror directors these days, he came up on YouTube, directing shorts. His first film, Milk & Serial, cost $800 and was released for free on YouTube. The hour-long found-footage horror movie, starring Barker and his comedy partner Cooper Tomlinson, with whom he runs the That’s A Bad Idea channel, has received more than 2 million views to date. 

It’s good that he has the DIY pedigree because he’ll have his work cut out for him on Texas Chainsaw Massacre. It’s not that there’s nothing left to say with the franchise, but it’s not necessarily a series known for finding new things to say. Other than Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, the series has struggled to differentiate itself, visually or narratively, from the legendary original. Chainsaw 2 at least had original director and co-writer Tobe Hooper, who delivered a Gremlins 2-style self-parody four years before Joe Dante fed his babies after midnight. However, that movie came out 40 years ago, and since then, it’s been rough sawing. There have been five Chainsaw Massacre movies this century, and all but two have served as reboots (the others were prequels). There was the 2003 remake, followed by a prequel, Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning. Another prequel, entitled Leatherface, arrived in 2017, sandwiched between two more reboots, 2013’s Texas Chainsaw 3D and 2022’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Now, we can argue over whether these were legacy sequels or reboots until we’re blue in the face, but we’d still be stuck with five Massacres that attempted to relaunch the series but haven’t exactly lingered in the public consciousness. But, if anything can fix that problem, it’s another reboot and accompanying TV series. Surely, the issue was not enough Leatherface.

 
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