Secret Invasion just got a trailer, and now it has a sequel. On stage at Comic-Con, Kevin Feige and Don Cheadle announced the latest new Marvel Disney+ TV series: Armor Wars. Based on the comic arc, the series follows the fallout of the Skrull invasion, and what happens when Stark technology gets out into the public. If we had to guess, a metal robot suit that shoots rockets and can fly would be a bad thing to fall into anyone’s hands, let alone the wrong ones!

There’s n ot a lot of information on this one, because it won’t be shot until next year, says Cheadle. But it will focus on Cheadle’s James “Rhodey” Rhodes character (who also showed up in the Secret Invasion trailer—unless that was a Skrull!) and, we assume, his struggle to get all that Stark tech back in the bottle. It seems like a tough task, but if Cheadle can make his scenes in Space Jam: A New Legacy work, we’re willing to believe he can do anything.

