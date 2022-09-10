Although he’s loomed large over the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a decade now, Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury has never really gotten his own starring role. (The closest he came was probably Captain Marvel, where he’s basically a supporting lead.) That’s about to change, apparently, with the release of the first trailer for Disney+’s upcoming Marvel TV series Secret Invasion.

Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion | Official Trailer | Disney+

Given that the series a) focuses on Fury, Marvel’s resident spymaster, and b) is based on a comics arc that’s all about alien shapeshifters infiltrating human society and utilizing their usurped positions of power to destroy us, it may not surprise you to learn that this is one very paranoid-looking slice of TV. Lots of moody lighting, lots of suspicious glances, and at the center of it all, Jackson, who’s still hypnotic in this role, watching all sides and making cryptic comments about who can trust who. (Nobody! Nobody should be trusting anybody! There’s Skrulls about!)

In addition to Jackson, Secret Invasion sports a typically packed cast: We’ve got Cobie Smulders as Fury’s old number 2, Maria Hill; Don Cheadle as James Rhodes; Ben Mendelsohn as Skrull leader Talos; and franchise newcomer Olivia Colman, doing that thing were she says something that is, on paper, very polite, but is kind of menacing because Olivia Colman is saying it.

If nothing else, it’s a reminder that these Disney+ shows can be shapeshifters themselves, when they need to be , with each new project adopting its own particular tone to fit its material . We’d be lying if we said we weren’t at least intrigued by the vibe on offer here.

Secret Invasion doesn’t have a formal release date, but Disney and Marvel have said that it’ll land on Disney+ some time in 2023.