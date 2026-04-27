D4vd dropped by label and collaborators before arrest

Singer D4vd, born David Anthony Burke, was charged last week in connection with the killing and dismemberment of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose remains were found in the front trunk of his Tesla last September. But even before charges were filed, D4vd’s label, Interscope Records, quietly cut ties with the artist, as reported by Rolling Stone. In the ten days since the singer’s arrest, Universal Music Group has reportedly helped clients who collaborated with Burke remove their songs from streaming platforms.

Prior to his arrest, Burke had been on the rise. After his songs “Romantic Homicide” and “Here with Me” went viral on TikTok, he signed with Darkroom Records, a label under the Interscope and UMG banner. He released his first album under the label, Withered, just days after Hernandez disappeared. But after police began investigating Burke, Interscope quietly dropped the singer. His music on streaming platforms now credits a company named D4VD ENT., LLC.

D4vd’s collaborations with Kali Uchis, Laufey, and Holly Humberstone have been removed from music platforms; Damiano David, who had featured Burke on his song “Tangerine,” replaced the song with a solo version. Uchis told fans she was trying to take down her song with Burke as early as September 2025, when Hernandez’s remains were first found. A notable exception to the exodus is The Kid Laroi, whose 2023 song “THE LINE” remains on major streaming platforms with D4vd’s feature still intact.

A Change.org petition by advocacy group Industry Blackout calling for the removal of all of the artist’s music from streaming platforms has reached over 2,000 signatures. In the petition’s description, the group declared that “the music industry has a responsibility that goes beyond commerce,” adding that continuing to stream and promote an artist charged with the sexual abuse and murder of a minor “is not a neutral” choice. The group is urging platforms to remove D4vd’s music while the charges are adjudicated. Burke’s preliminary hearing has been set for May 1.